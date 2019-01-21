80s gig raises cash for Horton fund and Banbury Utd youth football

Fans of 80s the synth movement enjoyed a night to remember when the Keyboard Warriers took them back to the sounds of Erasure, Human League, New Order, Joe Jackson, Spandau Ballet and Depeche Mode. The night of nostalgia also featured DJ Alan Shaw.

As well as providing a great evening’s entertainment at the football club venue the gig raised cash for the Banbury United Youth Sports Ground Project and Keep the Horton General Fighting Fund.

Keyboard Warriors features Mark Allitt (vocals), Jarfar Rey (drums and programming), Joe Bruce (synthesizer and backing vocals) and Richard Joines (bass).

Our picture shows the band’s lead singer, Mark Allitt - also Banbury Utd Commercial Director - handing over a cheque to Chairman of Keep the Horton General campaign Keith Strangwood with supporters and fundraisers Kevin Preedy and Ken Hopkins.