30 tonnes of hay set on fire in village field near Banbury
The police are investigating after 30 tonnes of hay was set on fire in an agricultural field near Banbury.
Crew members from Oxfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with the blaze in a field on Horley Path Road, Wroxton, yesterday (Wednesday, August 16).
Four fire appliances vehicles arrived on the scene to deal with the straw fire at around 15:03pm and left at 22:02pm.
Call the police on 101, quoting reference 43230366683, if you have any information regarding the incident.