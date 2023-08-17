News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

30 tonnes of hay set on fire in village field near Banbury

The police are investigating after 30 tonnes of hay was set on fire in an agricultural field near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST

Crew members from Oxfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with the blaze in a field on Horley Path Road, Wroxton, yesterday (Wednesday, August 16).

Four fire appliances vehicles arrived on the scene to deal with the straw fire at around 15:03pm and left at 22:02pm.

Call the police on 101, quoting reference 43230366683, if you have any information regarding the incident.