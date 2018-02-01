30 days and 30 ways for emergency preparedness campaign

Public sector organisations across the Thames Valley region have come together to launch a social media campaign providing advice on how the public can prepare themselves for an emergency.

The initiative, which starts today, February 1, will run across Facebook and Twitter using #30Days30WaysUK has been instigated by the Thames Valley Local Resilience Forum (LRF), a multi-agency public services partnership who plan, prepare for and respond to emergencies and include; Thames Valley Police (TVP), Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services, South Central Ambulance Service and NHS England in addition to district, city and county councils.

The multi-agency public services partnership will provide daily information on key risks to be aware of in our area and advice and guidance on preparing yourself, your home and your business whatever the emergency.

The campaign will not just focus on major disasters such as the widespread floods of 2014 or the M40 Valentine’s Day multi-vehicle crash in 2015 but also localised emergencies that don’t make the headlines such as power cuts and bad weather.

In week one, advice will focus around travel and road safety, week two will tackle health advice including how to access NHS services, week three will be centred on emergencies in the home with the final week providing personal safety and security guidance.

Deputy Chief Constable for TVP and chair of the Thames Valley local resilience forum, John Campbell, said: “For the emergency services and our public sector partners, preparing for and responding to emergencies is part of the day job, but for our communities, some of who are vulnerable, when something unexpected happens it can have a significant impact.

He added: “The Thames Valley LRF has a responsibility to help our communities to prepare and protect themselves.

“It is through initiatives such as this that we can build personal and community resilience so when such events occur, people know what to do and the impact is reduced.”

Follow the social media campaign from today using #30Days30WaysUK