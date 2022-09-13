What supermarkets and shops will be closed on the Queen's funeral bank holiday in Banbury?

A number of shops and businesses have released statements regarding bank holiday closures.

Several supermarket chains and businesses will not open on Monday giving staff the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

In a statement, the government said they “cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.”

Supermarkets in Banbury closed on Monday:

Lidl

The supermarket Tweeted on September 12 “In honour of Her Majesty and to allow our colleagues to pay their respects, we will be closing all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. Thank you to everyone for your understanding.”

Aldi

The supermarket Tweeted on September 12 “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Tesco

Tesco’s larger stores will not open and the Express stores will open at 5 pm.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: "We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service. On Monday 19th September, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5pm."

Sainsbury’s

The supermarket wrote on their website “As a mark of respect, our stores, delivery & collection services will be closed on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.”

Dunelm

The furniture store Tweeted on September 12 “On Monday 19th September, as a mark of our respect for Her Majesty The Queen, we will be closing all Dunelm stores and pausing delivery, Click & Collect and customer services. We will reopen on Tuesday 20th September.”

The Entertainer

The toy store Tweeted this morning (September 13) “As a mark of respect, The Entertainer will be closing all stores, warehouses and offices on the day of the state funeral. We will be open as usual from Tuesday 20th September. For more information please visit our website at http://thetoyshop.com”

Homebase

The DIY store Tweeted on September 12 “We join the country in mourning the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II and will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral, Monday September 19, so our team members can choose to mark her incredible life of service.”

B&Q

The DIY store Tweeted on September 12 “As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September.”

Specsavers

The opticians Tweeted on September 12 “Following the announcement of the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19, as a mark of respect our businesses will be closed on that day and will reopen as normal the following day.”

Poundland

The variety store Tweeted on September 13 “As a mark of respect, all our UK stores will be closed on Monday September 19 as the country honours the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Thank you for your understanding.”

Katharine House Hospice

The charity has confirmed all of its stores will be closed on Monday September 19.