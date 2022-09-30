Support for residents in Banbury during cost of living crisis

Cherwell’s cost of living support package targets those in greatest need.

If approved, the package will include:

Food vouchers – the council is making around £250,000 available to issue two £50 food vouchers to approximately 2,500 households.

CHEEP (Cherwell Energy Efficiency Project) grants – the council is providing grants of up to £5,000, for private sector landlords to improve energy efficiency in their properties.

Warm spaces – the council is working with local partners to provide a warm space offer across the district. The council is also looking to add activities and potential food offerings in these spaces.

Food Champion and Food Insecurity Working Group – the council has already appointed Councillor Phil Chapman as its food champion. A food insecurity working group is also looking at how the council can support people who are experiencing food insecurity.

Winter warmers – providing a warm meal and one to take away for those in need.

Brighter Futures - brighter futures in Banbury includes the long-standing cookery skills programme which enables residents to learn how to make the best use of a slow cooker.

Better Housing Better Health – a programme to improve housing conditions for residents with long term health concerns through telephone support and visits.

Barry Wood, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “We know that many people in the district are struggling, and will struggle, with paying their fuel and food bills, and we want to do all that we can to help them. This cost of living support package, which complements the government initiatives already in place, targets those in greatest need.

“It is vital over the next few months that support is provided where and when it is needed most. We are already administering government support efficiently and effectively, making payments as quickly as possible, and we will do the same with our own cost of living support package. As a district council we are close to our local communities, know what is needed and where, and we believe that this support package will make a real difference to people’s lives.”