Strike action to affect Banbury’s railway services over the next few days

Striking action over the next few days will see a number of railway services for Banbury affected.

Industrial action by RMT Network Rail signallers at the Thames Valley signalling centre on Saturday November 19 and Monday November 21 will result in there being no rail services between Banbury and Oxford before 07.30am and after 6.30pm.

Users of the Chiltern Railway services between Banbury and London on Friday November 18 will also experience some late night changes that include the 11.11pm Marylebone to Banbury train not stopping at Heyford or Tackley.

The 12.01am train from Marylebone to Oxford will now depart at 11.52pm and will be extended to Banbury, and the 12.05am train from Marylebone to Banbury is cancelled entirely.