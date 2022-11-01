News you can trust since 1838
Relieved family thanks community after missing Banbury person is found

The family of a missing person have expressed their gratitude after he was found safe and well yesterday (Monday).

By Jack Ingham
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 10:01am
Missing person from Banbury Sam Stout has been found safe and well.
A member of Sam’s family posted on Facebook how grateful the family was for the help they received in locating Sam yesterday, Monday October 31.

They said: “We are so grateful to everyone who helped by sharing or giving any information, we are so glad Sam is now in a safe place and hopefully we can now move forward to help him. Thank you again.”