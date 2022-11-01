Relieved family thanks community after missing Banbury person is found
The family of a missing person have expressed their gratitude after he was found safe and well yesterday (Monday).
By Jack Ingham
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 10:01am
A member of Sam’s family posted on Facebook how grateful the family was for the help they received in locating Sam yesterday, Monday October 31.
They said: “We are so grateful to everyone who helped by sharing or giving any information, we are so glad Sam is now in a safe place and hopefully we can now move forward to help him. Thank you again.”