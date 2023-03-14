News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Police appeal for help to find missing boy from Banbury

The police are appealing for help to find a boy from Banbury who went missing this morning (Tuesday March 14).

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:48 GMT
The police are appealing for help to find missing Banbury boy Bailee.
The police are appealing for help to find missing Banbury boy Bailee.
The police are appealing for help to find missing Banbury boy Bailee.

Bailee was reported missing from Banbury but he is also known to frequent the Bicester and Oxford areas.

If you have information about Bailee's whereabouts, please either call 101 or report online at https://tinyurl.com/47xs32sd. If you see him, please call 999 and quote the reference number 43230114054.

If you have seen Bailee or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact the police.
If you have seen Bailee or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact the police.
If you have seen Bailee or have any information regarding his whereabouts contact the police.