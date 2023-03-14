Police appeal for help to find missing boy from Banbury
The police are appealing for help to find a boy from Banbury who went missing this morning (Tuesday March 14).
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:48 GMT
Bailee was reported missing from Banbury but he is also known to frequent the Bicester and Oxford areas.
If you have information about Bailee's whereabouts, please either call 101 or report online at https://tinyurl.com/47xs32sd. If you see him, please call 999 and quote the reference number 43230114054.