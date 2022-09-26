No trains will pass through Banbury on two dates next month
No trains will pass through Banbury on two dates in October due to strikes.
The strikes by the RMT and the ASLEF unions will mean that no Chiltern Railways services will run on on October 1 and 5.
There will be very limited services across the UK for other national train services on those dates, with no services in some places at all and on Sunday October 2, and some trains will start later than normal between 9am and 10am.
There should not be an impact to services on Thursday 6 October, but trains may be busier than usual thetrain operating company has warned.
If customers have tickets booked for October 1, they will be valid for travel from September 30 until Tuesday October 4. If customers have tickets booked for October 5, they are valid for travel from October 4 until Friday October 7.
Most Popular
For more information visit www.chilternrailways.co.uk/