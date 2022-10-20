Missing teen from Essex believed to be in Banbury area
A teenager that went missing from her Essex home is believed to be in the Banbury area.
By Jack Ingham
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 9:22am
Thames Valley Police are appealing for any information regarding 15-year-old Elisha, who is described as being white, 4'8" tall, with a short blonde hairstyle and a slim build.
Elisha was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black puffer coat and white Nike trainers.
If you have any information at all, or believe you may have seen Elisha, please contact the police on 101 and quote reference 43220466236.