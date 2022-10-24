Oxfordshire County Council has released tips that will help to keep people safe over Halloween and Bonfire night.

Oxfordshire County Council has released safety guidelines for Halloween, Bonfire Night and Diwali.

The advice for Halloween night is as follows:

- Children and parents should carry electric lights or glow sticks when outside, so that they can be easily seen by drivers. Vehicle drivers are also reminded to be extra cautious as there will be an increase in children on pavements and crossing roads.

- Ensure costumes fit correctly and that the children’s vision is not impaired by costumes or masks, so they remain alert to moving vehicles and tripping hazards.

- When trick or treating, only knock on the doors of houses that are clearly supporting Halloween and people with food allergies should carefully check the ingredients shown on packs of sweets.

- People are also reminded to use LED lights for decorations instead of candles, as they can be a serious fire hazard.

For Diwali and Bonfire Night, Oxfordshire County Council is reminding residents that the safest and most enjoyable way to celebrate is to attend a professionally organised public event. However, if people want to hold their own firework celebrations they are advised to follow these guidelines:

- People should only buy fireworks from licenced shops that have been assed to be safe by the UK Conformity Assessed or similar organisations, and once bought they should be kept inside a closed metal box.

- When lighting fireworks, it’s advised to light at arm's length with a taper and stand well back, keeping naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks and never returning to a firework that has not gone off.

- It’s advised to not drink alcohol while lighting a bonfire or setting off fireworks and to keep the bonfire at least 18 metres away from houses, trees and hedges. There should also be a barrier around the bonfire to keep spectators at least five metres away.

- Before lighting a bonfire, check that it is stable and that there are no children or animals inside, and only burn dry wood. Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire and think about the direction of smoke travel. Have consideration for those around you, including notifying neighbours who may have pets or farm animals. People are more likely to plan to protect pets and other animals if fireworks are let off on traditional dates.

- Maintain supervision over children at all times and don’t give sparklers to children under 5.

- Consider where fireworks and debris might fall, ensuring safety distances are provided for people to keep safe. Safety distances are provided on each firework label or package and do not give sparklers to children under 5.

- It is an offence to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am except on November 5 when the cut off is midnight, and on Diwali, New Year’s Eve and the Chinese New Year, when the cut off is 1am.

Clr Jenny Hannaby, from Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Organised fireworks displays are more fun, cheaper and safer than hosting your own fireworks or bonfire party. However, if you are planning on using fireworks for a private event, please follow the fireworks safety code.”