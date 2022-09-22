Family and police are concerned for missing person from Bicester
Thames Valley Police have appealed for help to find a missing person from Bicester.
By Jack Ingham
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 5:02 pm
It is believed Richard Olds, who has not been seen for the last month, could be in the Avon and Somerset area of south west England.
If you think you have seen Richard or have any information, please call Thames Valley Police and quote reference 43220399475.