Banbury postal workers join 48-hour strike over pay dispute
Workers at Royal Mail in Banbury have joined a national 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Staff from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have been on the picket line today (Thursday September 8) and tomorrow.
The CWU said its 115,000 members that are striking across the country were not in support of the "imposed" two per cent pay rise.
Royal Mail responded by saying the union had rejected an offer worth up to 5.5 per cent.
There are more 48-hour strikes planned by the CWU on Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1.
A spokesperson from the Royal Mail has apologised and said that “letters will not be delivered on strike days and some parcels will be delayed”.
The Royal Mail spokesperson also said the business could not "cling to outdated working practices, ignoring technological advancements and pretending that Covid has not significantly changed what the public wants from Royal Mail".