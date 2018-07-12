Whiff Whaff is coming home

Shoppers in Banbury will be able to challenge their friends and family to a free game of ping-pong in a new dedicated space in Castle Quay.

Ping Pong Parlour will open this Saturday, July 14 and will be in unit 28c near the Entertainer and Regis Hair Salon.

Anyone is welcome to drop in and play on one of the tables available, all you have to do to play is grab a bat from the side of the table and start playing. Even better, it is free of charge to use.

Paul Jackson, centre manager for Castle Quay, said: “We are excited to welcome Ping Pong Parlour to Castle Quay allowing shoppers to have even more fun whilst they are here.”

Table Tennis England added: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Castle Quay Shopping Centre to bring a Ping Pong Parlour to the centre.

“We are sure that the Ping Pong Parlour in Castle Quay will be extremely successful and would encourage anyone to drop in and have a game, or two, or three.”

Ping Pong Parlours have already opened in several other shopping centres nationwide and form part of a vision to inspire people to get active and lead happier, healthier lifestyles by introducing table tennis into the places they already spend time in their everyday lives.