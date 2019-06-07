Whichford and Ascott gardens to open for NGS

Eight grandiose gardens will open in just over a weeks time as part of the National Garden Scheme raising money for charitable causes.

The gardens, just 4 miles west of Hook Norton, offer a range of garden styles from classic cottage to imposing classical.

Mulberry House, Ascott

Those opening on Sunday, June 16 are; Ascott Lodge, Belmont House, Knight’s Place, The Old Rectory, Plum Tree Cottage, Whichford Hill House and the private garden of celebrated Whichford Pottery.

Mulberry House also joins the scheme this year with its circular lawns, curved borders, kitchen potager garden with raised oak beds, climbing roses, yew hedges, topiary and walled enclosures the garden is a celebrated area of outstanding natural beauty.

Add to this fine lawns, mature shrub planting and the inventive use of natural springs, ponds and pools and you have a garden that will delight any horticulturist.

Home-made teas will be available at Knight’s Place raising funds for St Michael’s Church. There will also be a plant sale stall with raffle to win a voucher for Whichford Pottery.

Lunches are available at The Norman Knight public house overlooking the village green.

Cost per ticket is just £6 for all eight gardens with children entering free. The gardens will be open from 1.30pm until 5.30pm, Sunday, June 16.