Wardington Manor up next for Katharine House's summer of open gardens

The third Katharine House Hospice Open Garden event takes place this Sunday, June 9, in the spacious grounds of Wardingtons Jacobean manor house.

Until September over 30 gardens will be open in some of the area's most attractive villages including Adderbury, Horley, Hornton, South Newington and Steeple Aston, to raise funds for the Adderbury hospice.

Chris Higgins, marketing and communications manager, said: “We’re proud so many of our supporters have offered to open their gardens. Funds raised at the Festival will help Katharine House support people in our community facing life-limiting illness.

"With so much on offer, each village will be a wonderful day out for families of all ages, with each garden offering something different.

He added: “Each day it costs £11,000 to provide the hospice’s services, and we rely on the local community and businesses for three-quarters of that funding - we simply couldn’t do that without the support of our community.”

Between 2pm and 5pm visitors can enjoy the manor's working kitchen garden and a large cutting garden and grab an afternoon tea.

Suggested donation is £4.00 and dogs on leads are welcome.

For more information visit the Katharine House Hopice's events webpage.