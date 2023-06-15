Train operator for Banbury advises passengers to check schedule after viaduct reopens

The operator has returned to the full May timetable, removing temporary enhancements along the London Marylebone-Oxford route since the reopening of the railway viaduct between Oxford and Didcot.
Customers should be mindful of these changes and check their chosen service before they travel, as some services will be altered or removed. This will also impact other stations along the route, including Beaconsfield and Princes Risborough.
As part of the May 2023 timetable, Oxfordshire customers will see much more consistent departure times to and from London throughout the day, with an additional service running in the evening, as well as more direct trains throughout the day to and from other stations along the route.
Chiltern Railways will continue to monitor customer demand and the impact of the May 2023 timetable.
Customers can find out more information about the May 2023 timetable by visiting https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/may23timetable