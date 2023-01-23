Tougher penalties for fare-dodgers to be introduced by train operator for Banbury

Chiltern Railways warn customers of increased fines for fair dodging.

From this Monday (January 23), the operator will increase the maximum fine for fare dodging to £100, reduced to £50, along with the original ticket price if paid within 21 days.

This change will replace the old penalty system of a £20 fine, or twice the full single fare to the next station.

Eleni Jordan, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said: "It’s easy to buy a ticket either from Chiltern Railways' website, app, ticket machine or ticket office, so there are plenty of ways to buy a ticket. We are committed to enforcing the new penalty fare system against those who travel without a ticket.