LNER festive tickets on sale (photo: Simon Williams)

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) have now placed hundreds of thousands of tickets on sale for the Christmas and also for the New Year period from Tuesday November 8, 2022.

Many people will want to make the big getaway at Christmas.

The festive tickets will be available for dates between Wednesday 21 December 2022 and Friday 6 January 2023 covering LNER services for the full East Coast route.