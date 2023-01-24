County council wants Banbury residents' input on how to improve walking and cycling in town

The county council are inviting people to share their thoughts on improving cycle and walking routes in the town.

The final consultation for Oxfordshire County Council’s Banbury Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) has started, and the council is calling on people to take part in improving the town’s travel routes over the next 10 years.

Cllr Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways management, said: "We are grateful to the people who took part in our consultation in May, and we would urge them – and others – to get involved again to see the plans in full, including more details about the proposed walking routes.

"Our aim is to prioritise active travel, such as cycling and walking, over road capacity for cars. Projects like this Banbury LCWIP show practical ways that we can help people to reduce their reliance on cars for short journeys, and helps the council tackle climate action, improve air quality and create a healthier Oxfordshire.

"The feedback we receive from the public, from businesses and other organisations will help us make these proposals a success. We want as many people as possible to take part so we can develop a better-connected active travel network."

People are invited to take part in the consultation at letstalk.oxfordshire.gov.uk/banbury-lcwip until February 26. For more information, people can attend a drop-in session at Banbury Town Hall on Wednesday, February 1, between 11 am and 5pm.