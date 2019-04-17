Chiltern issue statement regarding Easter train service disruption

Major improvements works will be carried out on the West Coast main line over the Easter weekend, April 19 to 22, with Euston station being closed to main line train services.

Although their services are unaffected by engineering works, Chiltern Railways’ network will be the main route for passengers travelling between Birmingham and London over the bank holiday weekend.

Oxfordshire customers are advised that services will be busy, but that extra carriages have been added to provide 40,000 extra seats over the Easter weekend. It is recommended that customers purchase tickets in advance via the app or website and collect them prior to their travel date.

Bicester North customers are advised to travel from Bicester Village where trains will be quieter.

To assist customers travelling, Chiltern Railways advises the following:

• Purchase tickets in advance via the app or the website to save time and guarantee the best prices;

• Check the timetable for amended times before you travel;

• If picking up pre-purchased tickets from a station, please leave extra time in case of queuing

• Please be patient as your journey will be busier than usual;

Additional information can be found at www.chilternrailways.co.uk.

Eleni Jordan, commercial director for Chiltern Railways said: “Chiltern Railways are doing all that we can to make sure that those who want to travel by rail can, but we need passengers to know that our trains will be very busy, and they should allow extra time for their journey.

“We have strengthened services travelling through Oxfordshire to make sure there is capacity for our customers who wish to travel from stations in the area. We will also have additional people at our stations to help and advise passengers travelling during this time. We appreciate your patience during this busy period.”

Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work. Bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week.

"That way we can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people.

He added: “Train companies and Network Rail have worked together to minimise disruption for customers by doing a lot of work over the Easter and early May bank holidays. The alternative would have been closing the line and Euston station over multiple weekends throughout the summer.”