This is how much it costs to buy houses in these 9 popular Banbury postcodes

House prices around Banbury continue to fluctuate, with some rising and some dropping on a constant basis.

This is how much it costs to buy a house in these nine popular Banbury postcodes, according to estimated data sourced from Zoopla. Zoopla’s valuation data is live and is constantly being updated. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Current average value of 500,628

1. OX15 0AE

Current average value of 512,587

2. OX15 0AA

Current average value of 228,654

3. OX16 1DT

Current average value of 326,941

4. OX16 1AA

