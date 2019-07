These are the takeaways in Banbury that have been given a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. Greggs Banbury Service Station, Oxford Road, Bodicote, Banbury, OX15 4AB. Rated 5 on 9-Oct-2017.

2. Banbury Fish Bar 7 - 8 Broad Street, Banbury, OX16 5BN. Rated 5 on 14-Sep-2015.

3. May Fu Two Restaurant New Street, Deddington, Banbury, OX15 0SP. Rated 5 on 29-Nov-2017.

4. Subway Unit 3, Blacklock House, Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 3QT. Rated 5 on 20-Dec-2017.

