These are the 15 best takeaways in Banbury according to Just Eat user ratings
Whilst going out to eat is a treat in itself, sometimes all you want to do is kick back in the comfort of your own home and order some food straight to your doorstep without needing to worry about cooking dinner - and washing up.
But with so many takeaways vying for your attention, where do you begin? This list is a good place to start - these are the 15 best takeaways in Banbury according to Just Eat user ratings.
1. New Mogul Indian Cuisine
Reviews for this takeaway say that they serve up "perfect food every time" and also offer "very quick delivery". They offer set meals for four people, perfect for a family takeaway. 5.4/6 star rating. 58 Parson Street, OX16 5NB
With "the best pizza in town" according to one reviewer, they also have the likes of burgers and kebabs on offer, and even desserts like chocolate fudge cake and strawberry cheesecake. 5.2/6 star rating. 55 Broad Street, OX16 5BL
The reviews for Tim Tim Takeaway are positively glowing, with customers posting reviews saying "Best Chinese takeaway we've had in years! Everything tasted absolutely amazing!" 5.2/6 star rating. 68 Bridge Street, OX16 5QF
As well as the usual pizzas you'd expect to be on offer, the Banbury Pizza House also has the likes of donner pizza, a tandoori deluxe pizza and a sweet chilli pizza. 5.6/6 star rating. 64 Calthorpe Street, OX16 5EX