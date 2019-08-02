These are the 15 best restaurants in Banbury - according to Google user reviews

These 15 restaurants in Banbury come highly recommended

Looking for a new haunt for your evening meal?

These 15 restaurants in Banbury come highly recommended by Google users and offer menus that cater for a variety of tastes, ensuring there's something to suit every taste.

Specialising in Italian cuisine, this stylish restaurant brings diners the finest flavours of the region, with a variety of pizza, pasta, fish and risotto dishes to choose from.

1. La Foglia

Pizza fans will be spoilt for choice at this cosy eatery, with a huge of pizza and calzone options to choose from, alongside a selection of pasta, salads and sides.

2. Pizza Calzone

Dishing up the highest quality authentic Thai cuisine since 1986, Thai Orchid prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients imported directly from Thailand, ensuring the tastiest of dishes.

3. Thai Orchid

Proudly serving a great selection of Japanese dishes ranging from Korean BBQ and sushi, to fresh salads, stir fry noodles and curries, there is something on the menu to cater for every palate.

4. Zushi Restaurant

