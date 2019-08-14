The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carried out health inspections as part of their Vessel Sanitation Program

These 8 popular cruise ships failed their health inspections - ranking as unsatisfactory

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) carried out health inspections as part of their Vessel Sanitation Program.

They rank scores of 86 or higher as satisfactory scores, with scores of 85 or lower being rated as ‘NOT Satisfactory Scores’. The CDC website explains that ‘Inspections scores of 85 or lower are NOT satisfactory.’ These are 8 cruise ships that scored 85 or lower. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Carnival Fantasy

Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc. Inspected on 18 Jul 2019. Score: 77

1. Carnival Fantasy

Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc. Inspected on 18 Jul 2019. Score: 77
2. Le Boreal

Compagnie Du Ponant SA. Inspected on 6 Oct 2017. Score: 84

2. Le Boreal

Compagnie Du Ponant SA. Inspected on 6 Oct 2017. Score: 84
3. Majesty of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International. Inspected on 3 Jul 2019. Score: 82

3. Majesty of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International. Inspected on 3 Jul 2019. Score: 82
4. MS Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. Inspected on 24 Jul 2019. Score: 81

4. MS Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. Inspected on 24 Jul 2019. Score: 81
