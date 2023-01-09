Village near Banbury set to be connected to high speed broadband this month

The village of Middleton Cheney will be connected to high speed full fibre broadband this month.

The engineering work by ultrafast broadband provider Gigaclear will eventually see more than 3,700 homes in Middleton Cheney, Byfield, and Hinton all connected to the provider's full-fibre network.

East delivery director Tony Smith said: "Moving into rural Northamptonshire demonstrates our commitment to extend our network to new communities.

"Whilst many other broadband providers compete to offer their services in dense, urban areas, we’re focussing on harder-to-reach communities that are far less likely to have a choice of supplier.

"Having access to reliable and fast broadband speeds is no longer a luxury but is necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming, or accessing other online entertainment."

"At Gigaclear we’re all about delivering digital happiness and what better way to kick-off 2023 than by delivering to villagers in Middleton Cheney, Byfield and Hinton the peace of mind that comes with having access to full fibre broadband."

Gigaclear’s full-fibre upgrade will bring internet speeds of up to 900 Mbps, which enables homeowners to download a film in its entirety in just four seconds.