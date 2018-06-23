Steam power still drawing the crowds as Bloxham Steam Rally gets underway

Although of a bygone age, steam-powered and vintage vehicles have a wide-ranging appeal.

In fact a growing number of young fans are restoring and showcasing classic vehicles made long before they were born.

Nathan Allan has restored this Daimler Feret and will display it at the Bloxham Steam Rally NNL-180619-135310001

The Bloxham Steam Rally is organised by the Banbury Steam Society and Brian Wells has been an integral part for the last 45 years.

Brian said: “It’s bigger and better. There is more interest this year, definitely.

“People are attracted to them because of nostalgia the smells.”

The Banbury Steam Society was formed in 1966 and boasts 100 members who meet on the third Tuesday of each month, starting at 8pm at the Broughton and North Newington Sports and Social Club.

Nathan Allan, who organises the military section is a more recent convert to the world of steam rallies.

He said: “I started off going around the rallies with my uncles, they were both classic car and military vehicle restorers.

“I started going at about three or four years old and used to go to Bloxham Steam rally when I was a kid, got the bug and I restored my first vehicle probably about 15 years ago. I did a Willies Jeep and I’ve been restoring ever since.”

He added: “I think history in general seems to be at the forefront, there’s a lot of historical programmes on TV and people have a general interest.

“As the modern world progresses people still love to stay in touch with the past. Steam is one of those things, it’s alive, it’s a living breathing vehicle.”

This year Nathan will be showcasing an armoured car called a Daimler Ferret.

It is a relatively modern military vehicle that served in the cold war and features a straight six Rolls Royce engine and can travel 55mph both forwards and backwards.

The Bloxham Steam Rally begins today, Saturday June 23 from 10am until 5pm and again tomorrow between the same times.