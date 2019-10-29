Spiceball Park's nature trail opens

A new nature walk in Spiceball Park opened today which will help visitors learn about wildlife and the habitats they call home.

The new trail is the latest addition to the park’s on-going Wild Banbury project which is being overseen by the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust in partnership with Banbury Town Council.

Tara Higgs, BBOWT’s project officer, said: “A drop-by session on Tuesday enabled people to enjoy this exciting new trail. Younger visitors were offered activity sheets to complete as they walked the route.

“It was an informal event and I was there to help people and inspire them to take an interest in nature.

"I will also be organising some winter walks around Spiceball Park in November and December to encourage people to come out and see the wildlife that is on their doorsteps.

"Information on those will be on the BBOWT website in due course.”

Volunteers helped trust members prepare the trail which includes nine decorated information panels with colourful cut-outs of insects, animals or plants.

The trail starts at the entrance to the woodland walk on the east (river) side of the park with a map inviting visitors to follow the signs, explore and discover nature

Each information panel describes the habitat and wildlife found there and suggests activities walkers can try.