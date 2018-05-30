Shutford gearing up for it’s annual family festival

This year’s Shutford Festival is just around the corner and will once again take place in the grounds of Manor House Park.

The annual event on Saturday, June 23 is three events in one with afternoon family fun, an evening of live music and a car show.

Afternoon activities start at 1pm and will feature new act Juggling John, a physical-comedy-circus performer adept at both entertaining the children as well as parents. His many skills include juggling, fire breathing, escapology and magic.

The afternoon will also include traditional festival stalls, pottery and cookery workshops, Banbury X Archers, mini beasties, a car boot sale, air rifle competition and a beer tent and barbecue.

For lovers of motor vehicles the festival will also feature a classic car show which, among other motoring marques will include a Daimler Dart SP250, a 1962 BMW Isetta Bubblecar as well as Ferrais and Porches.

Live music will start at 5pm featuring Cold Blue Daze, Lucky Dog, Kate and The Mooncats and finishing with the The Meanies.

Tickets available on the day at £2 for afternoon admission and £7 for the evening, children under 12 free.

For more info visit www.shutfordvillage.com.