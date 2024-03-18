The new store on Southam Road opened its doors to the public for the first time at 8.am on Saturday after undergoing an internal and external refurbishment.

Around 85 jobs have been created at the new store, which sells a variety of groceries as well as pet food, health products, homeware, electrical items, toys, a garden centre and more.

Staff from Banbury foodbank had the honour of officially opening the shop and also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers towards helping the charity continue its work.

The store manager said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

“A big thank you to the team at Banbury Foodbank who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

1 . B&M Staff from the Banbury Foodbank had the honour of officially cutting the ribbon. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . B&M Staff members of Banbury's B&M store alongside the team from the Banbury Foodbank. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . B&M The bathroom section of the new B&M store. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales