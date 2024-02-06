Expert reveals 2024's most delicious shade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"Cherry cola hair is rooted in purple tones unlike many other red shades. It is a deep, rich and intense burgundy, but it's more muted compared to other reds and shines differently under different lighting making it a very vibrant and unique colour.

It's also a very versatile shade, which explains why it's so popular. It suits all skin tones because you can play around with the colour by balancing and shifting the red and purple tones to create a cherry cola colour that works best for you - whether that's something warmer or cooler. It's important to note though that the cherry coke shade you end up with differs depending on the base colour you start with. The lighter your start off hair, the more vibrant the colour will be, which is why for those with dark hair, you should bleach your hair to lift 8-9 shades first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you need to bleach use Jerome Russell Bblonde Ultra Blonding Kit (£7.99 Boots) to lift the shades you need to get the most vibrant colour, but to also treat your hair as it lifts the colour. This blonding kit uses unique Jplex formula which improves hair elasticity and strength whilst lightening. It also helps to reinforce and strengthen hair bonds which can be damaged during the bleaching process, and improves the integrity of the hair, leaving it strong, smooth and healthy.

Red hair model

After this step you can reach for an at-home colour that's permanent or semi-permanent depending on how committed you are to the shade. Pinpoint your skin tone and undertone to determine just how red or purple you want your cherry cola colour to be and alwaysdo a patch test before dying all your hair.