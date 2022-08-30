Colourful mural brightens up empty shop in Banbury town centre

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jonny's work looks brilliant and has been really well received".

Last Saturday The Fat Rabbit tattoo artists Jonny Saunders and Elicia Thoburn-Wilson painted a colourful mural on the front of an empty shop front for over 12 hours as part of the work Banbury BID has been doing to tidy up the town.

The BID team have been working alongside business owners to make empty shops and the back of buildings look more vibrant and give the town a fresh feel, making the town centre more inviting for shoppers.

BID chairman Ken Gillett said: “We are really pleased to be brightening up the town and getting local artists involved. Jonny's work looks brilliant and has been really well received. The BID really would love to continue working with landlords and shop owners to continue making Banbury more vibrant and inviting.”

"Working with Banbury bid doing art murals is a great way for me to give back to the community".

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fat Rabbit tattoo artist Jonny Saunders said: “Moving to Banbury five years ago, the town and people made me feel very settled. So much so that I opened up my business in town. Working with Banbury bid doing art murals is a great way for me to give back to the community. Also to leave my art for my daughter and others to enjoy around Banbury.