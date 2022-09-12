Car buying business to open in Banbury's Castle Quay

New car buying business opens in Castle Quay shopping centre.

Car buying business Sell Your Car To Jack has opened its fifth premises in Castle Quay. The business aims to create an ‘easier way for people to sell their old cars with much of the process taking place online’.

Owner of Sell Your Car 2, Jack Raison, said: “Working with the team at Castle Quay has been a pleasure. They’ve been very supportive from the outset, with a forward-thinking mentality. We very much look forward to meeting the people of Banbury and surrounding areas and helping them sell their cars with ease, to the new local, trusted car buyer.”