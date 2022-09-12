Car buying business to open in Banbury's Castle Quay
A business which buys cars from the public has opened in Banbury’s Castle Quay.
Car buying business Sell Your Car To Jack has opened its fifth premises in Castle Quay. The business aims to create an ‘easier way for people to sell their old cars with much of the process taking place online’.
Owner of Sell Your Car 2, Jack Raison, said: “Working with the team at Castle Quay has been a pleasure. They’ve been very supportive from the outset, with a forward-thinking mentality. We very much look forward to meeting the people of Banbury and surrounding areas and helping them sell their cars with ease, to the new local, trusted car buyer.”
Centre director of Castle Quay, Oliver Wren, said: “Jack has developed a trusted, friendly and honest reputation and I couldn’t be happier to welcome him and his team to the centre. The brand gives some diversification to the offer we already have and should help us draw in customers from further afield.”