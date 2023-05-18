Boutique shopping festival returns to beautiful park location a few miles from Banbury

The Park Fair promises to "bring together some of the finest contemporary names" to The Great Tew Estate for the festival that takes place from Friday June 30, until Sunday July 2.
The festival will contain six areas hosting an array of shopping options, tasty foods, glow-up spaces, wellness treatments, entertainment, and family activities.
Visitors to the festival can expect products on sale from popular modern brands that include Bobbi Brown, Jigsaw, Savills, and Pink City Prints.
Lucy Drinkwater, founder of Park Fair, said: "This year is going to be bigger and better than ever. We are thrilled to have so many of our favourite brands with us for the weekend.
"We have worked hard to make sure there is lots on offer for families, friends, and even your furry friends—with loads included in the ticket price. We think you will find it hard to leave!"
A glow-up space hosted by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will offer visitors complimentary 15-minute makeovers and 20-minute masterclasses to learn tips and tricks from the PRO Artist team.
Charlie Root, marketing manager at Bobbi Brown, said: "Our PRO Makeup Artists will be on hand all weekend to give guests a beauty boost—everything from 15-Minute Makeovers to Mini Masterclasses and expert tips. We’ll make sure you leave with a glow!"
Adult day tickets start at £18, under-18s for £12, and under-5s for £4, with under-2s free. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://parkfair.uk/