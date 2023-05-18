Boutique shopping festival returns to beautiful park location a few miles from Banbury

The three-day summer event is bringing a lineup of stylish modern brands to the stunning settings of a private country estate just a few miles from Banbury.

The Park Fair promises to "bring together some of the finest contemporary names" to The Great Tew Estate for the festival that takes place from Friday June 30, until Sunday July 2.

The festival will contain six areas hosting an array of shopping options, tasty foods, glow-up spaces, wellness treatments, entertainment, and family activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors to the festival can expect products on sale from popular modern brands that include Bobbi Brown, Jigsaw, Savills, and Pink City Prints.

The Park Fair festival will bring a line-up of stylish modern brands to the Great Tew Estate in the summer.

Lucy Drinkwater, founder of Park Fair, said: "This year is going to be bigger and better than ever. We are thrilled to have so many of our favourite brands with us for the weekend.

"We have worked hard to make sure there is lots on offer for families, friends, and even your furry friends—with loads included in the ticket price. We think you will find it hard to leave!"

A glow-up space hosted by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will offer visitors complimentary 15-minute makeovers and 20-minute masterclasses to learn tips and tricks from the PRO Artist team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie Root, marketing manager at Bobbi Brown, said: "Our PRO Makeup Artists will be on hand all weekend to give guests a beauty boost—everything from 15-Minute Makeovers to Mini Masterclasses and expert tips. We’ll make sure you leave with a glow!"