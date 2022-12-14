James Sutton and Anthea Turner at the Direct Commerce Awards.

The two big wins came for local company Butterflies Healthcare at the Direct Commerce Awards, where they won the Best Beauty, Health & Personal Care Website award and at the Pure Beauty Awards where they claimed the Best New Lip Product.

The Direct Commerce Awards were hosted by former presenter Anthea Turner, and the Pure Beauty Awards were hosted by award-winning comedian Luisa Omielan and held at the regal themed 8 Northumberland Avenue venue in central London.

Advertisement

James Sutton, a Banbury-based optician and keen swimmer, founded the company 17 years ago with the goal of providing a comprehensive range of eye health products in response to public demand.

Butterflies Healthcare founders James and Michelle Sutton with comedian Luisa Omielan at the Pure Beauty Awards.

Owners James and Michelle Sutton said: "Even being nominated as a finalist is a massive achievement. Winning is a great pat on the back for the whole team and the things we are doing right. Equally as valuable is talking to other businesses at the events and being spurred on to greater things by sharing ideas.

"Winning is a great pat on the back for the whole team and the things we are doing right. Equally as valuable is talking to other businesses at the events and being spurred on to greater things by sharing ideas."

Advertisement

Butterflies Healthcare’s various websites offer eye vitamins, drops, eye care cosmetics, prescription swimming goggles, and diving masks alongside many other products.