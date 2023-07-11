News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Banbury fabric shop to host 'day filled with creativity, laughter, and community spirit'

A Banbury fabric and sewing shop is inviting the public to enjoy a day of crafts and fun at its premises this Saturday (July 15).
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST

The Fat Quarter Patchwork and Quilting Shop on the Cherwell Business Village has invited renowned sewing teacher and Sewing Street presenter Kerrie Padmore to host the event.

Starting at 12pm, Kerrie will demonstrate to the audience the process of creating a sunglasses case, offering expert guidance and valuable tips.

The event will also feature a raffle throughout the day, with all proceeds going to support the Kings College Hospital Children's Liver Unit.

Most Popular
The Fat Quarter fabric shop is hosting a special craft day this Saturday.The Fat Quarter fabric shop is hosting a special craft day this Saturday.
The Fat Quarter fabric shop is hosting a special craft day this Saturday.

Organisers of the event said: "Prepare to be inspired, create beautiful crafts, and enjoy a day filled with creativity, laughter, and community spirit, all while supporting a great cause!"

Refreshments will be provided to attendees, and there will be a series of special deals on the shop’s products during the event.

For more information, visit https://thefatquarter.co.uk/

Related topics:BanburyOrganisers