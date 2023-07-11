Banbury fabric shop to host 'day filled with creativity, laughter, and community spirit'

A Banbury fabric and sewing shop is inviting the public to enjoy a day of crafts and fun at its premises this Saturday (July 15).

The Fat Quarter Patchwork and Quilting Shop on the Cherwell Business Village has invited renowned sewing teacher and Sewing Street presenter Kerrie Padmore to host the event.

Starting at 12pm, Kerrie will demonstrate to the audience the process of creating a sunglasses case, offering expert guidance and valuable tips.

The event will also feature a raffle throughout the day, with all proceeds going to support the Kings College Hospital Children's Liver Unit.

Organisers of the event said: "Prepare to be inspired, create beautiful crafts, and enjoy a day filled with creativity, laughter, and community spirit, all while supporting a great cause!"

Refreshments will be provided to attendees, and there will be a series of special deals on the shop’s products during the event.