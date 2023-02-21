The Rustic Bean in Banbury announced it was closing its doors yesterday ( Monday February 20).

The Rustic Bean on Parson’s Street announced yesterday (Monday, February 20) that it would be closing its shop doors for the final time with "sadness and regret due to rising costs and the decline of customers visiting Banbury town centre".

In a statement posted to the shop’s Facebook page, they said: "Our five-year lease has come to the end of its term, and we didn’t want to carry on trading in Banbury anymore. Personally I can’t see Banbury getting better anytime soon hence many businesses closing in the town centre.

"We have had amazing customers in the last five years, but with the economic crisis and nothing in the town, plus rising car parking charges, it will only get worse."

Barry Whitehouse who runs The Artery, says that the town centre's future will be vibrant if people support it.

While many on social media were upset at the loss of the popular shop, others saw the statement as an attack on the town centre and were quick to defend the future of the town’s businesses.

Barry Whitehouse, of The Artery art supplies shop and the Banbury Old Town community group, agreed that the parking prices are an issue, but said that every town in the country is facing the same rising bills issues and that it was important to support the town's businesses in tough times.

Barry said: "It is very sad to see another business closing its doors in town, especially a popular place like the Rustic Bean. It is a very trying time for small businesses at the moment, with rising energy bills, rising stock costs, and falling sales. This isn’t unique to Banbury though and is a national issue.

"We need to make sure that we all support the many businesses that we still have in the town centre in order for us to have a better and more vibrant town in the near future. Perhaps the council could look at reducing parking charges to pre-pandemic levels, and maybe consider trialling a first hour free to help all the struggling businesses we have. I’m confident Banbury will get through this difficult period if we all work together to support it."