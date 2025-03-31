Aldi store seeks community champions - nominations invited for Banbury, Bicester and Chippy areas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi customers in Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton are being asked to nominate their community champions in a spring initiative.

The store is inviting shoppers across the Oxfordshire towns to nominate members of their community who have gone above and beyond to support those in need.

Whether they have raised thousands in aid of local charities, given a neighbour a helping hand, or made a lasting impact on the community, Aldi wants to celebrate those who always go the extra mile.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket will select winners from Oxfordshire and across the UK, with those chosen recognised as an Aldi Community Champion receiving a £200 Aldi voucher.

To participate, shoppers should submit the nominee’s name, email address and region to [email protected], alongside no more than 100 words on why they deserve to win, by Monday, April 28 2025.

Julie Ashfield, Aldi UK Chief Commercial Officer, said: “At Aldi, we know the vital role communities play in supporting each other and creating a sense of belonging amongst those in the local area.

“This initiative is our opportunity to honour the unsung heroes within our communities and to express our heartfelt thanks for the incredible impact they make every day.”

Aldi’s support of the community extends to its partnership with Neighbourly, which sees the supermarket provide surplus food from all its stores to hundreds of good causes across the country.

Aldi’s stores in the north of the county include those in Launton Road, Bicester, Ruscote Avenue, Banbury and London Road, Chipping Norton.