2-Sisters Afro Shop opens in Kidlington: A new hub for African, Asian and Caribbean groceries

A new and vibrant addition to Kidlington’s High Street is set to bring a taste of Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean to the local community. 2-Sisters Afro Shop, a family-run supermarket specializing in a wide variety of groceries from these regions, is proud to open its doors on February 15, 2025.

Located at 14 Kidlington High Street, 2-Sisters Afro Shop aims to provide local customers with access to authentic ingredients and products that are often hard to find in mainstream supermarkets. From West African cassava flour and plantains to Caribbean spices and Asian rice varieties, the shop promises to become a one-stop destination for the community’s diverse culinary needs.

“We wanted to create a space where people can come together and celebrate the rich variety of cultures in our community,” says the shop's owner. “Whether you’re looking to cook your favorite dish from home or explore new flavors, we’ve got something for everyone.”

At 2-Sisters Afro Shop, customers will find a wide range of groceries, including fresh produce, frozen items, spices, seasonings, sauces, and snacks – all carefully sourced to provide the best of African, Asian, and Caribbean cuisine. In addition to food products, the shop also stocks traditional beauty and health products, offering everything from natural hair care to wellness items popular in these cultures.

The shop’s grand opening on February 15 promises to be a vibrant celebration, with special offers, discounts, and samples throughout the day. It’s an event not to be missed, with a chance to explore the diverse range of products and meet the friendly team behind 2-Sisters Afro Shop.

“We’re thrilled to be opening in Kidlington,” says the owner. “We hope our shop will become a place of connection and community, where people can enjoy food from their own heritage or try something new.”

Whether you're seeking familiar ingredients from home or looking to experiment with new dishes, 2-Sisters Afro Shop is ready to bring the flavors of Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean to your kitchen.

For more information or inquiries, visit us at 14 Kidlington High Street, OX5 2DH, or call 01865704144]. We look forward to welcoming you to our store!