Shopping in Banbury? There's now an app for that

Banbury Business Improvement District (BID) has teamed up with an award- winning town app, LoyalFree, to boost the area’s digital footprint.

The initiative has been spearheaded by BID Manager, Jo Holland, to enable levy paying businesses and organisations the opportunity to deliver their business offerings straight to the SMART phones of shoppers and visitors to Banbury.

A new shopping app has been adopted

Jo said: “Banbury BID brings together 539 levy-paying businesses and organisations to improve our town centre, but with such a varied community not everyone knows what is available on their doorstep, I want to change this.

"The app is a great opportunity for business owners, not just retailers, to shout about themselves and I’m thrilled so many have been quick to jump on board.”

The multi award-winning app, LoyalFree, was designed to boost high street footfall by Jason Nesbitt and Sophie Hainsworth and is rapidly gathering traction across many UK high streets.

The app pulls together all the vital information for an area, allowing users to benefit from using just one app for the whole of the UK.

Banbury BID manager Jo Holland

Mr Nesbitt said: "We are really happy to expand our app into Oxfordshire and there has been a great uptake from the businesses in Banbury who have been seeking an app platform to connect with new customers and reward existing ones.”

This partnership will see BID members benefit from free advertising in the local area, customer insights and social media support. A local guide will also help visitors with vital tourism information while an events section will showcase activities in the area.

Early adopter of the app and owner of The Artery Art Shop on Parsons Street, Barry Whitehouse, said: "The LoyalFree app is not only a great way for shoppers to keep up-to-date on the special offers provided by many shops in the town centre, but with its additional features such as listing local events, trails, and nearby car park charges, I think it’s an app no Banbury shopper should be without.”

Other local businesses featured on the app include: Steve Betts Butchers, Buywise Domestics, Doodledash Interiors, Rustic Bean, JD’Cruz Bags Ltd, Comic Connections, Fort Locks Storage, Modo Bella, The Wine Vaults, Antique Modern Mix, The Coffee Hut, Books & Ink Bookshop, Sweet Celebrations, 4 Ale and Gin, Banbury Shoe Repair and Key Cutting Centre, Costa Coffee, Stitches, White Stuff, Streamline Office Services Ltd and Marks and Spencer.

Residents or visitors to the area, can download the app for free and start saving money at Banbury businesses by visiting: www.loyalfree.co.uk/download, while Banbury BID members interested in joining the scheme for free can email info@loyalfree.co.uk.