A selection of Northern Lights photographs captured by Banbury Guardian readers.A selection of Northern Lights photographs captured by Banbury Guardian readers.
A selection of Northern Lights photographs captured by Banbury Guardian readers.

Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate the skies across Banbury and nearby villages

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th May 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 13:40 BST
Residents have submitted these fantastic photographs of the Northern Lights, which were visible across the UK this weekend.

The Northern Lights were visible to many Banbury and nearby village residents on Friday (May 10).

Some Banbury Guardian readers travelled to local country parks to view the stunning scenes, while others caught it in their back gardens.

The lights, normally only visible in the northernmost parts of the UK, were caused by the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years.

Faye Holloway sent in this picture from Helmdon.

1. Northern Lights over Banbury

Faye Holloway sent in this picture from Helmdon. Photo: Faye Holloway

Photo Sales
Faye Holloway took this picture in Helmdon.

2. Northern Lights over Banbury

Faye Holloway took this picture in Helmdon. Photo: Faye Holloway

Photo Sales
Dan Sullivan sent these pictures in from Burton Dassett Hills Country Park and Edgehill.

3. Northern Lights over Banbury

Dan Sullivan sent these pictures in from Burton Dassett Hills Country Park and Edgehill. Photo: Dan Sullivan

Photo Sales
Ian keeffe sent in this picture from Bodicote.

4. Northern Lights over Banbury

Ian keeffe sent in this picture from Bodicote. Photo: Ian keeffe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BanburyResidents