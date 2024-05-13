Your pictures: Northern Lights illuminate the skies across Banbury and nearby villages

The Northern Lights were visible to many Banbury and nearby village residents on Friday (May 10).

Some Banbury Guardian readers travelled to local country parks to view the stunning scenes, while others caught it in their back gardens.

The lights, normally only visible in the northernmost parts of the UK, were caused by the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years.

