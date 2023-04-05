Wildlife charity looking for Banbury residents to take part in garden mammals' survey

The wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is looking for Banbury residents to take part in a survey that reports sightings of wild mammals.

The annual ‘Living with Mammals’ survey records how wild mammals, from badgers and bats to water voles and weasels, are faring in all corners of the country and helps identify areas where conservation action is most needed.

Volunteers who partake in the survey simply need to record sightings of any wild mammal or the signs they leave behind (such as footprints or droppings) each week on an online form.

Sightings can be recorded from a garden, allotment, or public green spaces such as parks, playing fields, and cemeteries in the volunteers area.

David Wembridge, mammal surveys coordinator at PTES, said: ‘’Recording which mammals you see is vital to conservation. Living with Mammals has been running for over 20 years, and with the long-term dataset we have so far, we’re building a nationwide picture of where different species are living and how their numbers are changing.

"We’re lucky to have so many volunteers that take part every year, but more help is always needed. If you can spare some time each week, we hope you’ll join us in trying to help save as many of our much-loved species as possible."

Since the Living with Mammals project began in 2002, over a third of a million sightings or signs of wild mammals have been recorded on the online database, enabling the charity to carry out the necessary conservation work and ensure the future of the native wildlife.