Unicorn event near Chipping Norton will transport visitors to mythical land with dragons and magic

The event will run over the May half term from May 27 until June 4 from 10am to 5pm and will include the introduction of a brand new showcase titled ‘Once Upon a Unicorn and Dragons’.Farm owner Nick Laister said: "Our annual Once Upon a Unicorn event is always one of our most popular. This year, unicorns are joined by another mythical creature in the form of dragons. The unicorns and dragons will sprinkle some colourful magic around the farm right through the May half-term week."

"There is so much happening each day throughout the half-term week. You can get crafty in the Mythical Craft Marquee. See the magical story ‘A Dragon’s Tale’ told through puppets, scenery, music, and sound effects in our Mythical Cabaret Theatre, with three shows per day. Become a unicorn knight or a dragon knight in our Knight’s Quest trail activity. Meet the Unicorn Queen and learn how to sing and dance to her whimsical tune. You can also pose for a photograph with the Queen and her enchanting unicorns under the rainbow. And if you come dressed up as any fantastical beast, you will receive a sweet treat on arrival."

No special tickets are needed for the unicorn event. Just book standard admission tickets, and there is a 10 per cent discount if tickets are booked online.

The annual unicorn event at the Fairytale Farm and been improved for 2023.