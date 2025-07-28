'The best traditional show in Oxfordshire' takes place near Banbury this weekend

It is said by residents to be 'the best traditional show in Oxfordshire', it will be held near Banbury this weekend.

South Newington village flower and produce show is back for 2025 this Saturday (August 2) from 1.30pm – 4pm with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy. And its popular dog show is part of the proceedings.

Now over 100 years old, the show takes place in the small village which is almost exactly halfway between Banbury and Chipping Norton.

Located on the village green at the centre of the village - tucked away from traffic - the marquee will hold a colourful display of locally grown flowers and garden produce.

These will include classics such as ‘wonkiest veg’ as well as highly competitive categories such as dahlias, sweet peas, best tomatoes, best potatoes plus delightful crafts and floral art including both large modern and miniature flower arrangements.

Gardeners in the area, and others who enjoy the competition between themselves and others with the same passion for flowers and vegetables, have been working hard all spring and summer to grow the best specimens of their produce for the show.

With a brass band playing outside and a tea tent providing delicious homemade cakes, children’s games on the grass, stalls selling arts and crafts and an exhibition in the church, this traditional village show is a delightful and affordable way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Entry to the show is £3, with free parking in a field a short walk from the village green.

One of the most popular aspects of the event is the dog show. It includes canine categories including ‘waggiest tail’ and the ‘dog most like its owner.’ Tim Catton, the dog judge, is always very thorough, timing tail wags of every dog to ensure a fair competition and there are always smiling faces as dogs and their owners happily parade round the show ring.

Amanda Blythe-Smith, chair of the Flower Show committee said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to our show. It is a haven of happy, traditional activities which all the family can enjoy.”