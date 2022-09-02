Popular beauty spot near Banbury named as one of the nation's favourite parks

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton Dassett Hills has been named as one of the nation's favourite parks.

Burton Dassett Hills was given the award by the Fields in Trust following its ‘Nation’s Favourite Park’ campaign.

364 parks around the UK were nominated, from large country parks to small neighbourhood pockets of green, and over 30,000 public votes were cast during the past six weeks.

Penrhos Coastal Park in Holyhead, Anglesey won the overall prize and has been named the 'UK’s Favourite Park 2022', while Blackpool’s art deco Stanley Park was named England’s Favourite Park for the third time, gaining it the coveted 'National Treasure' title.

The rolling Burton Dassett Hills was one of five places in neighbouring Warwickshire which won a 'local favourite' award - the others are the ancient woodlands of Hartshill Hayes, 600 acres of Kingsbury Water Park, the wildlife haven of Ryton Pools and the award-winning Jephson Gardens in Leamington.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I was delighted to hear that four of Warwickshire’s Country Parks had been nominated in this national competition, and absolutely thrilled to hear that all four had managed such terrific success.