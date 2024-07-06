Plans announced for £300 million cultural and historical destination near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been announced for a huge, £300 million cultural and historical destination near Bicester.

The plan is for a large visitor park at Bucknell staging spectacular historical shows and immersive experiences – celebrating Britain’s history, stories and culture.

The initiative has been put to Cherwell District Council by Puy du Fou, the creator of award-winning destinations in France and Spain. Public consultation events take place at locations in Bicester and Oxford on July 18 and 19.

The original Puy du Fou show opened in France in 1978, and was joined by a second destination in Toledo, Spain in 2021.

One of Puy du Fou's scenes of The Vikings, at its visitor destination in France

In France the shows are themed around the Roman Empire, the Musketeers, the Vikings, Joan of Arc, the heroic soldiers of the First World War, and the pioneers of cinema. In the UK, the new destination would celebrate British history and culture.

Olivier Strebelle, CEO of Puy du Fou, said: “We are not an attraction like you have ever experienced before. We do not have any rides or rollercoasters; there are no neon flashing lights. Instead, we create an authentic, natural and historical environment set within beautiful gardens, which become the setting for world-class shows and immersive cultural and historical experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

“With Britain’s rich history, and with so many British people already visiting us in France and Spain, we have been looking for a site in the country for many years, and we have now identified the perfect location in Oxfordshire.

“A new Puy du Fou destination in Oxfordshire would represent a £300 million investment, and could employ 700 people, plus create as many as 2,000 new jobs at hotels, suppliers and other local businesses, from its first year of opening. After 10 years, that investment is expected to be doubled, and the number of jobs multiplied by three.

Visitors are given an immersive cultural experience. A public consultation into the plan for a site near Bicester begins on July 18

“We are still at the early stages of preparing our proposals but look forward to meeting local residents and businesses as part of our public consultation.”

The land proposed for the new attraction is in Cherwell, north of Bicester, by the M40 motorway. Bicester Village is already a huge visitor attraction bringing thousands of British and foreign travellers to north Oxfordshire from London every week.

A public consultation website has been launched at www.puydufouconsultation.co.uk. Consultation events take place at Weyland Hall, North Street, Bicester on Thursday, July 18 from 12pm – 7pm and Oxford Wesley Memorial Church, Oxford on Friday, July 19 from 12pm – 6pm.

The Puy du Fou website says: "We are storytellers, creating live shows depicting historical events inspired and rooted in local heritage, local culture and local heroes.

Puy du Fou opened its first visitor attraction in the Loire in the late 1970s

“We are a creative and artistic powerhouse, winning 22 global awards in the last 5 years and voted the No 1 leisure attractions on Tripadvisor in France and Spain.

“We are completely independent. We are a not-for-profit organisation, with all profits reinvested back into artistic creation. This means that we can deliver a long-term vision for our destinations and shows.