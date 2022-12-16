Photos of snow covered fields and frozen lakes from a reader’s winter walks around the Banbury area.
Here is a photo gallery of some stunning pictures of frozen lakes and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Maureen Godspeed on her walks around the Banbury countryside.
If you have have managed to snap any photos of the snowy fields or iced over lakes and canals near to you in the Banbury area please email them to us here: [email protected]
1. Winter walk gallery
Stunning pictures of frozen lakes and snow covered fields that were taken by reader Maureen Godspeed on her walks around the Banbury countryside.
Photo: Maureen Godspeed
