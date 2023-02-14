Nile Rogers and 10CC among headliners at Banburyshire's Fairport's Cropredy Convention festival
Nile Rogers and 10CC are among the headliners at Banburyshire's Fairport's Cropredy Convention festival this summer.
Fairport's Cropredy Convention three-day open-air music festival today has announced the complete line-up of acts booked for this summer’s event which takes place at Cropredy on Thursday - Saturday, August 10 – 12.
The festival will feature its usual eclectic mix of acts - everything from acoustic folk to rock and prog and all things in between.
A spokesman said: “The Cropredy team is delighted to announce that the fabulous Nile Rodgers’ CHIC will headline on Thursday. The Cropredy audience can expect an unforgettable show from this multi-award winning songwriter, composer, producer and guitarist.
“To headline Friday night Cropredy sees a welcomes return by 10cc, one of the most inventive and influential groups in British popular music. The band’s longevity is a testament to their superb musicianship and repertoire of timeless chart hits.
“Other highlights include Toyah & Robert Fripp, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Gilbert O’Sullivan, the UK farewell performance by Strawbs and a three-hour headline set from host band Fairport Convention."
Fairport Convention will, as always, open the festival on Thursday afternoon as well as closing the event with a guests and friends spectacular on Saturday evening.
Thousands will flock to the Banbury area for the festival which is a massive event for Cropredy village. It is a huge fundraiser for a number of community.
Billed as Britain's friendliest music festival, the event attracts up to 20,000 music fans of all ages from all walks of life. Many camp on the fields around the arena site. For tickets see https://fairportconvention.com/