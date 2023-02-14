Nile Rogers and CHIC will headline Thursday night at this year's Fairport's Cropredy Convention

Fairport's Cropredy Convention three-day open-air music festival today has announced the complete line-up of acts booked for this summer’s event which takes place at Cropredy on Thursday - Saturday, August 10 – 12.

The festival will feature its usual eclectic mix of acts - everything from acoustic folk to rock and prog and all things in between.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “The Cropredy team is delighted to announce that the fabulous Nile Rodgers’ CHIC will headline on Thursday. The Cropredy audience can expect an unforgettable show from this multi-award winning songwriter, composer, producer and guitarist.

“To headline Friday night Cropredy sees a welcomes return by 10cc, one of the most inventive and influential groups in British popular music. The band’s longevity is a testament to their superb musicianship and repertoire of timeless chart hits.

“Other highlights include Toyah & Robert Fripp, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Gilbert O’Sullivan, the UK farewell performance by Strawbs and a three-hour headline set from host band Fairport Convention."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fairport Convention will, as always, open the festival on Thursday afternoon as well as closing the event with a guests and friends spectacular on Saturday evening.

Thousands will flock to the Banbury area for the festival which is a massive event for Cropredy village. It is a huge fundraiser for a number of community.

Fairport Convention who traditionally open and close the Cropredy festival which takes place from August 10 - 12